Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF accounts for 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned about 0.09% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.91. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $257.38 and a 1-year high of $383.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

