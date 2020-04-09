FLC Capital Advisors Sells 13,261 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IJR stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 9,649,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

