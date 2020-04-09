Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.46 ($84.25).

ETR GXI traded up €3.30 ($3.84) on Thursday, reaching €65.75 ($76.45). 139,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

