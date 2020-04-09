Gexan Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $37,258.45 and approximately $2,255.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01137103 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00035649 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00259622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00175208 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00056881 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

