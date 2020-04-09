Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.51. 12,795,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,956,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.26.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

