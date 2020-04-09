Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Acquires 1,033 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,037.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,060. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,922.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,850.30. The company has a market cap of $1,001.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

