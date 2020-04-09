GINcoin (GIN) Reaches Market Cap of $36,749.80

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $36,749.80 and $98.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,277.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.02343499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.94 or 0.03544166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00638543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00802607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00080529 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00563715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

