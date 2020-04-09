Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 44,630 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,869,000.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $5.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,341,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,716. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and a PE ratio of -66.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

