Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 0.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 528,336 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,341,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,337,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

