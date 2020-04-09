Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 4.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.3% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

