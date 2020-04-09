Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for 0.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 2,920,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,682. StoneCo Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

