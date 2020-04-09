Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 13,677 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 25,064,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,113,625. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

