GridCoin (GRC) Price Tops $0.0125

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 248.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 435.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $845.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,007,797 coins and its circulating supply is 400,354,765 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.