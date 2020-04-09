Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) is Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up 3.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000.

GWRE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.41. 1,103,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,776. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,796 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

