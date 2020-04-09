HOQU Price Up 44.4% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Cobinhood. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $170,076.67 and approximately $10,140.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.02963705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

