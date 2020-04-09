Humaniq Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $673,673.03 and $45,416.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.02963705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

