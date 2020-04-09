Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,026 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $200.86. 68,233,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,027,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.