Investment Company PLC (THE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:INV)

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:INV traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 259 ($3.41). 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and a PE ratio of 80.94. Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 3.42 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.03 ($4.76).

In other news, insider Tim Metcalfe bought 1,470 shares of Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £4,998 ($6,574.59).

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

