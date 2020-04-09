iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,762,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $160.98. 3,232,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

