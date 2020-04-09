iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Boosted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.71. 1,060,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

