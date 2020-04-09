IXT Market Capitalization Tops $188,057.34 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IXT has a total market cap of $188,057.34 and approximately $46.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, Bit-Z and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.04680178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00067058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037309 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

