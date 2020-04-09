Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$15.15 on Thursday. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

