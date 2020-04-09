Kcash Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.76 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Kcash has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

