Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €550.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €550.00 ($639.53) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €568.79 ($661.38).

EPA:KER traded down €1.65 ($1.92) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €473.70 ($550.81). 234,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €473.14 and its 200-day moving average is €520.42. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

