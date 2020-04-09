Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 19.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $55,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.99. 670,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,410. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.