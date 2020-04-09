Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 3.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,110,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.