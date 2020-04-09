Matchpool Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Gatecoin. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $122,524.92 and approximately $266.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.02963705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.