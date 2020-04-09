MB8 Coin (MB8) Price Up 15.3% This Week

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. MB8 Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1,499.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00080713 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00068215 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 Coin is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,640,092 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.