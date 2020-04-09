McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

