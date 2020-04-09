McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1,086.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,957,000 after acquiring an additional 202,929 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after buying an additional 185,378 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,920,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,105,000 after buying an additional 122,861 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 90,743 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 921,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.