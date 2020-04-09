McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 2.2% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 550.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 70,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 199,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,430. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

