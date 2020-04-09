McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,707 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,234,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,001,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 115,498,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,454,056. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Evercore ISI lowered American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

