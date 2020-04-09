McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.7% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.86. The company had a trading volume of 68,233,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,027,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

