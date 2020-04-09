McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. 3M makes up approximately 1.9% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.92.

3M stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.78. 4,783,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.38. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

