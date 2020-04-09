McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.9% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $151.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,855,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day moving average is $313.43. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of -126.53 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.11.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.