McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 670,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

