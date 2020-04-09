Merculet Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Merculet has a market cap of $353,768.91 and approximately $11,404.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.02939469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00206336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinMex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.