Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 668,439 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 163.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,439 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 9.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 1,268,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,411,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

