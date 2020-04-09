Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Announces Earnings Results

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:MBT traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.55 ($0.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,781. Mobile Tornado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and a PE ratio of -11.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.67.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

