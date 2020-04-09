Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON: MONY):

4/3/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/2/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 395 ($5.20) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 415 ($5.46).

3/31/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/23/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74).

3/13/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 300 ($3.95).

2/28/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50).

2/19/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/14/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MONY remained flat at $GBX 312.80 ($4.11) during trading on Thursday. 1,259,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1845.8674615 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £134,400 ($176,795.58). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

