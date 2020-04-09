Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 2,408 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

