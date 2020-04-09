Nadler Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,676,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

