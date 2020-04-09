Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $30.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005745 BTC on exchanges including WEX, YoBit, Altcoin Trader and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,276.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.03537076 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00765486 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, WEX, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.