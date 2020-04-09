NewYorkCoin Hits Market Cap of $800,512.08 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, STEX, Graviex and TOKOK. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $800,512.08 and $26.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00638256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007833 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, YoBit, Graviex and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

