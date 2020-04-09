No BS Crypto (NOBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,598.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $33,142.51 and $46,598.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.02963705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

