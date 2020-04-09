Numeraire Price Hits $17.55 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Numeraire has a market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $17.55 or 0.00241179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.02939469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00206336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,416,932 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

