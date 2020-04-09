NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,135,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,617,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average of $227.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

