Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 2.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned about 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,883,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 110,286,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,811,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

