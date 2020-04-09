OKB 1-Day Volume Tops $126.00 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $292.76 million and $126.00 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00067058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.04680178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037309 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

