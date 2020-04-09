Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Cap of $693,683.78

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $693,683.78 and approximately $216.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00016946 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00636808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007890 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,901 coins and its circulating supply is 562,585 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.